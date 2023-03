Don't Fall For the Trump Trap! | 03/20/23

Donald Trump may or may not be indicted on charges related to bribing ex-lovers into silence ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign, but he is telling MAGA to protest, protest, protest.

We unpack a complicated story with a simple outcome — don't fall for the trap of protesting on behalf of a man who doesn't and won't ever have your back.

Also, we examine chapters 5 & of Rise of the Fourth Reich by Steve Deace and Daniel Horowitz.