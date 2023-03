Transport Sec 'pleased' as Network Rail accepts pay offer

Transport Secretary Mark Harper says he is "pleased" that RMT members at Network Rail have voted in favour of a pay offer with a 90% turnout.

Mr Harper says that the trade union must give members that work for other train operators the same opportunity to accept the "fair and reasonable" deal.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn