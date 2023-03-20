Global Crisis. Who is the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ for Us? | Online Conference | EDITED VERSION

Harbingers of the End Days which the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) spoke about are coming true.

How many years are left until the Day of Judgement?

Is the Day of Judgment the will of Allah or the result of our choice?

What are we waiting for?

Why are we inactive?

The Muslim Ummah is riven by intolerance, disagreements and disputes.

What do Muslims argue about on the brink of death from climate disasters?

Can a person consider oneself a Muslim without following the behests of the Prophet (peace be upon him)?