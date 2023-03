WRONGTHINK 3.20.23 @3pm: PENDING TRUMP ARREST ISN’T POLITICAL, IT’S PERSONAL

ON THE SURFACE, THE TRUMP ARREST IS POLITICAL.

BUT WHEN YOU DIG INTO WHAT THIS IS REALLY ABOUT, YOU REALIZE THAT NOTHING HAS EVER BEEN JUST ABOUT POLITICS.

POLITICS WAS A GAME THE ELITES ASSEMBLED TO CREATE THE ILLUSION THAT WE HAVE CONTROL OVER OUR COUNTRY, AND CONTROL OVER OUR OWN LIVES.

WE NEVER DID.

BUT ON THE 2016 CAMPAIGN TRAIL, TRUMP EXPOSED THE TRUTH ABOUT THE GAMES THEY PLAY WITH US AS THEIR PAWNS, AND EVERYTHING CHANGED.

NOW, THERE’S NO TURNING BACK.

THIS PENDING SOROS-BACKED INDICTMENT HAS CORRUPTION WRITTEN ALL OVER IT.

THEY WILL DO ANYTHING TO STOP HIM FROM WINNING AGAIN IN 2024, WHERE HE JUST MAY ONCE AND FOR ALL BREAK THE MATRIX.