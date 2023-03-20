Raab and Dutch counterpart raise support for the Hague

Dominic Raab co-hosts a press conference with his Dutch counterpart Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, saying it is a "powerful" moment to bring countries together and support the ICC.

This comes after the Hague issued an arrest warrant on Friday for President Putin over his alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The justice secretary says we need to "deal with Russian aggression" and goes on to say that China should tell Russia to "adhere to international law" as the Chinese President visits Russia today.

Report by Rowlandi.

