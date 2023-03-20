Elon Musk Sets Poop Emoji as Autoreply to Reporters

Elon Musk Sets Poop Emoji , as Autoreply to Reporters.

Gizmodo reports that Twitter CEO Elon Musk made the announcement via a tweet on March 19.

When Gizmodo reached out to press@twitter.com for a comment, they received a poop emoji in return.

Amid Musk's mass layoffs since acquiring the company in October, Twitter's communications team was let go.

The move is in line with policies at his other companies, Tesla and SpaceX, which don't make a habit of responding to the press.

Musk has a history of disdain for the media.

In February, Musk said Twitter would take legal action against a disgruntled ex-employee who was a source for a Platformer article.

In December, Musk referred to a Reuters article alleging that Twitter had taken down suicide prevention information as "fake news.".

According to CBS News, Musk has also accused reporters of bias against Tesla and being in cahoots with the company's rivals