Amazon to Cut Another 9,000 Jobs

Engadget reports that Amazon chief Andy Jassy revealed the news in a memo to employees on March 20.

I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks—mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch.

This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term, Andy Jassy, Amazon chief, via memo to employees.

... Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount.

The layoffs won't likely be finalized until the middle or end of April.

Workers won't know if they're losing their jobs until then.

Amazon says it will provide severance pay, temporary health insurance and job placement assistance to affected workers.

To those ultimately impacted by these reductions, I want to thank you for the work you have done on behalf of customers and the company.

It’s never easy to say goodbye to our teammates, and you will be missed, Andy Jassy, Amazon chief, via memo to employees.

