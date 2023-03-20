Poland warns of possible involvement in Ukraine-Russia conflict

The Polish ambassador to France, Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski, has warned that Poland may be forced to join the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia if the former fails to protect its independence.

Rosciszewski squarely blamed Moscow for the hostilities and emphasized the importance of defending fundamental values.

However, the Polish mission in France later clarified that the ambassador's comments were a warning and not an admission of direct involvement in the conflict.

The remarks received a poor reception in Moscow, with a top Russian senator questioning Poland's resolve to fight without the support of the United States.

Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, sending military hardware and mercenaries, and announcing a major military buildup of its own.