Crash About To Get MUCH Worse | Harry Dent

Best-selling author Harry Dent says a downturn is exactly what the economy needs after it has been artificially propped up by easy money policy over the last decade.
A market crash started over a year ago and the next wave down is approaching within a couple months, he forecasts.
He expects a 50% decline in housing.
Gold will fall to $1000, he says.
Amid such a crash of almost every financial asset, huge buying opportunities will exist.
He discusses what his favorite sectors will be after the crash.