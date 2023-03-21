Crash About To Get MUCH Worse | Harry Dent

Best-selling author Harry Dent says a downturn is exactly what the economy needs after it has been artificially propped up by easy money policy over the last decade.

A market crash started over a year ago and the next wave down is approaching within a couple months, he forecasts.

He expects a 50% decline in housing.

Gold will fall to $1000, he says.

Amid such a crash of almost every financial asset, huge buying opportunities will exist.

He discusses what his favorite sectors will be after the crash.