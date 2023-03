Pov you lost the car keys

Heyo!

I'm Lord Vermire, Lord of all vampires.

I was a princess in my previous life, but a coup happened and I was killed in the take over.

After I was resurrected as a vampire cow by the god of homunculi.

I made it my goal to preserve peace in the world.

I like playing FPS's and MOBA's but I can play anything with friends around :)