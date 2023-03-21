TANFOGLIO Model GT 380 Semi-Automatic Pistol Tabletop Review - Episode #202308

The TANFOGLIO GT 380 is an inexpensive Italian-made pistol designed after the Beretta Cheetah Model 85 pistol.

Internet reviews of Tanfoglio pistols have shown mixed reports regarding quality of design, production and performance.

The GT 380 is an all-steel pistol with formed plastic grips and seven round magazine.

Ergonomically comfortable to hold, yet heavy in weight, the GT 380 has a reputation as a “snappy” feeling somewhat uncomfortable pistol.

The main complaint of the GT 380 is its single-action, 16 lb.

Hard-pull trigger.

The second main complaint is its three safeties.

Otherwise, this 60 year old design Tanfoglio GT380 offers an inexpensive alternative in the conceal carry category of pistols.

About the same size as a Walther PP, the GT380 may weigh more but will cost much, much less.

Includes range activity and a demonstration of disassembly and reassembly.