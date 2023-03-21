Open Eyes - "Hidden In Plain Sight."

Dr. Robyn and the investigative team uncover the latest headlines you won’t see the mainstream media giving attention and focus.

The team will take a deep dive into the programming that is taking place at all levels of society.

They especially expose the mind-control and Satanic agenda that is being programmed into our children through media and arts culture and the blatant war taking place in our education system.

If this wasn’t enough to get your blood boiling, the team shed light on what is taking place with the recent financial collapse.

They provide insight without doom and gloom statements and give key strategies to remain as the head and not the tail in these uncertain times.