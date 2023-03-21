Protesters demand South African President Ramaphosa to step down

South Africa's opposition holds rallies under tight security in a bid to force out President Cyril Ramaphosa over his handling of the country's sickly economy and crippling energy crisis.
South Africa's opposition holds rallies under tight security in a bid to force out President Cyril Ramaphosa over his handling of the country's sickly economy and crippling energy crisis.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster to enable an intensive response to widespread..