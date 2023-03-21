OFF TOPIC EP 207 - Trump Indictment, The Epoch Times Interview, Tribe Talk

On tonights episode of Off Topic Video Matt fills the tribe in with what's been going on lately with the series of videos of his that have been making waves on the internet and also some interviews that are up with VMP speaking about social issues in Los Angeles and across the country.

We also look into seeing if the story is real or fake about former President of the United States of America Donald Trump if he is really going to be Indicted Tuesday March 21st.

All of this and more on this weeks episode of Off Topic Show hosted by Video Matt.