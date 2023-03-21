Russia-US Tensions Escalate with Fighter Jet and Drone Collision in Black Sea

Tensions between Russia and the US have escalated after a Russian fighter jet collided with a US drone in the Black Sea, causing the drone to crash.

The incident has sparked a diplomatic incident, as both countries have accused each other of being responsible for the collision.

This incident comes at a time of already strained relations between the two nations, with ongoing disputes over issues such as Ukraine and the conflict in Syria.

The situation is being closely monitored by international observers, who are concerned about the potential for further conflict.