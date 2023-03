General Sir Patrick Sanders keynote speech at rusi land warfare conference-2022

This needs revisited and re-seen and heard as we grow ever closer to their culling and Reset.

As in Ukrain, Russia and other countries are playing war for many reasons at the cost of real lives to use up the old toys, now the old army needs using up to allow the toys to replace and then add to the A.I.

Control and surveillance police state which will take it's place.