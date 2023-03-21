2023 BMW XM: POV Drive, Impressions and ASMR

👋 In todays review we check out the all new 2023 BMW XM!!

This is a hybrid electric SUV from BMW which they are calling a crossover and combined with the 4.4L Twin Turbo V8 and electric system, this pumps out 735 horsepower and 590 pound feet of torque!

This is an incredible SUV from BMW and I love the technology available!

From what I saw and felt, this seems bigger than an X5 and smaller than the three row X7!

So it's in line with those SUV's and has a much more aggressive and different style mimicking the all new seven series, but in an SUV form!

The exterior looks sharp and almost throws a Rolls Royce vibe in some angles!

The stacked exhaust system is also a cool new look!

The interior has the amazing headliner and lights are everywhere!

As far as the technology, it's what we have seen in other 2023 BMW models, so that's not new, but gives it a great look and is easy to use!

This particular BMW XM has a unique two tone interior for the leather seats!

Very premium feeling materials are used throughout and for being more of a base trim level, I was impressed with how this comes as is!

You can spec this out to cost much more and I can only imagine some of those options available, possibly the Theater screen, or even messaging rear seats!

It's cool to have vehicles that can run on just electric or actually use the engine.

I think that's the best of both worlds to not only get more power, but it can be more usable and practical in certain situations!