We Now See Biden's Radical Side

Sen.

Joe Manchin (D-WV) slammed President Joe Biden for vetoing a bipartisan anti-ESG bill and prioritizing a “radical policy agenda” over getting the “best financial returns for millions of Americans’ retirement investments.” “This Administration continues to prioritize their radical policy agenda over the economic, energy, and national security needs of our country, and it is absolutely infuriating,” stated Manchin, who is up for reelection this cycle.