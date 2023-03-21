Is Donald Trump Actually About To Be Arrested?-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 20 2023

If you have been waiting for a 'lull in the action', this week is not going to be the week for you.

In addition to the breathless anticipation the media is forcing us to have regarding the possible impending arrest and handcuffing of Donald Trump, there's a whole lot of other stuff going on as well.

Not the least of which is Paris set on fire after the latest devilish machinations of Emmanuel Macron, Communist Chinese leader XI Jinping lands in Russia for meeting with 'war criminal' Putin, and in Israel, the 5th term of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not going very well at all.