Living Through the Loss of a Spouse, Part 2

On today’s classic edition of Family Talk, Dr. James Dobson continued interviewing a dear friend, Dee Brestin, in 2006 to discuss life after the passing of her husband, Steve in 2004.

Dr. Dobson and Dee opened up the program discussing the Jewish custom called Sitting Shiva, which has to do with coming to grieve with those who grieve.

Dee explained that the word Shiva means seven, and those who went to be with the mourner were not to speak unless the mourner spoke.

She said that after Steve’s passing, many of her friends had come to see sit and cry with her.

“I don’t know why it divides the grief to have somebody cry with you, that ministers more than anything!”