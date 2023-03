The Trump Gut Punch "Unedited" 3-20-23

This is not Nino's channel.

Please Support Ninoscorner.tv and subscribe for less than a Large Starbuck's Coffee.

I only copy and share this on my channel to get the word out.

Also Subscribe to Nino's Youtube channel Davidninorodriguez and support him there also.

I try to share this more for people outside the United States who can't get his channels or watch his videos.

GOT IT?