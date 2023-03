Harper: Changes to Met will get force where it needs to be

Mark Harper says the most important thing from Baroness Casey's report is that the Met Commissioner "understands the scale of the challenge" and "can deliver the change" the institution needs.

He goes on to say "many women don't have confidence in the force at the moment" but insists necessary amendments will be made "to get the force in the place it needs to be".

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn