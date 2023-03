Transport Secretary: Boris needs a fair hearing over partyga

As Boris Johnson's 'partygate' dossier is set to be published today, Transport Secretary Mark harper says the former prime minister deserves a "fair hearing" and urges colleagues to "not jump to conclusions".

He says he has confidence in the Privileges Committee producing the report and it's findings.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn