A Prophetic Sign in Israel?| CBN NewsWatch March 21, 2023

How five special red heifers, now in place in Israel, are part of an Old Testament ceremony and a process toward a third Jewish temple- which is mentioned in the Biblical prophecies of the last days; meeting of the minds in Moscow: China’s Xi Jinping visiting Vladimir Putin in a meeting that could have a serious global impact; a look at the controversial investing strategy of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), which critics say puts a liberal agenda ahead of the best investment returns- and how some Christians choose funds that promote the growth of God’s kingdom; Wyoming becomes the first state to ban abortion pills; psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, author of “Change Your Brain Every Day,” talks to CBN’s Healthy Living program about steps people can take to improve their mental health; and the North Carolina home of Billy and Ruth Graham is now a haven for weary pastors and missionaries to relax and recharge.