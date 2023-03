UNGOVERNED 3.21.23 @10AM: TRUMP ARREST UPDATE: SECRET SERVICE WILL LIKELY PUSH FOR VIRTUAL ARRAIGNMENT OVER SAFETY CONCERNS!

The Secret Service will likely push for a virtual arraignment, in the event of a Trump indictment, over safety concerns.

House GOP demanding DA Bragg testify over possible Trump indictment.

A parking dispute in NYC resulted in a brutal attack in Alvin Bragg's Manhattan, while Bragg is focused on indicting Trump.

Norfolk Southern pushed DEI ideology years before the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Biden signed legislation declassifying info on COVID Origins.