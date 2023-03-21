MY FIRST DAY IN #Free Fire // DAY-1// GAME PLAY//

On my first day in #Free Fire, I get gunned down by mercs within seconds of entering the game!
I give it a go and, as you can see, it's not very fun.
On my first day in #Free Fire, I get gunned down by mercs within seconds of entering the game!
I give it a go and, as you can see, it's not very fun.
We've rounded up the best deals we could find on March 16 — here are some of our top picks:
· *BEST APPLE DEAL*:..
OK. Deep breaths.
As much as we absolutely loved The Last of Us, the show is the emotional equivalent to going nine..