No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

Seven storeys above a shop floor hawking cheap perfume and nylon underwear, Thailand's "shopping mall gorilla" sits alone in a cage -- her home for 30 years.

Activists around the world have long called for the primate to be moved from Pata Zoo.

But the family who owns Bua Noi have resisted public and government pressure to let go of the critically endangered animal.