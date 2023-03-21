London Mayor criticises Met Police on one of its 'darkest da

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is "sad, angry but not shocked" at Baroness Louise Casey's findings that the Metropolitan Police is guilty of institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia.

He calls this a "sad day for our city" and "one of the darkest days in the history of our police service".

It comes as Baroness Casey publishes her report that the Met police can 'no longer presume that it has the permission of the people of London to police them'.

Report by NELSONR.

