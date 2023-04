014 Jealous Over His Land (Joel 2:18-21) 2 of 2

CURRENT EVENTS UPDATE: January 5, 2020, a runoff election for two U.S. Senate seats in George will have major impacts on Christian in the United States of America.

If the Satanic Democrats win, they will control everything but the Judiciary with a great deal of power there since Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is an out of the closet Globalist Antichrist.