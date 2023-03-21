Regular Guy Silences Fauci on His Door-to-Door Vaccine Push | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the new PBS documentary “American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci” which shows Dr. Fauci and Mayor Muriel Bowser going door to door to confront the unvaccinated and fight vaccine hesitancy; why the Chinese social credit score system is far scarier than an episode of “Black Mirror”; Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Vladimir Putin; Tucker Carlson explaining to the Nelk Boys why Donald Trump might not be able to do anything about the Ukraine War; John Kirby telling CNN’s Kaitlan Collins why a Ukraine War cease fire would help Putin; Peter Doocy asking John Kirby if Joe Biden is aware that his plan to ostracize Vladimir Putin has failed; Harmeet Dhillon telling Tucker Carlson why a Trump indictment would be an extreme example of election interference; Kevin McCarthy telling protesters what they shouldn’t do in the event of a Trump arrest; Elon Musk making his prediction about a Trump arrest; and much more.