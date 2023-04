MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 3.21.23 @12PM: BREAKING NEWS ON TRUMP FROM MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY SOURCES

The LATEST from the potential Trump arrest- new exclusive details from our sources- The DOJ involved in the Manhattan DA?- Ron Desantis in the spotlight as he attempts to thread the needle in his response, we provide honest analysis- Russia and China hold state visit- Biden furious about a potential Ukraine ceasefire- New York City Trump Protest organizer Gavin Wax joins us- The Biden Regmine preys on the venerable with their economic lies, wait until you see this!- MikeCrispi.com for more