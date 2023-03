ElijahFire: Ep. 199 - VICTORIA SOSA “OPEN YOUR PROPHETIC EARS”

Jeff Tharp interviews Victoria Sosa, co-founder of CRAVE the Movement and author of “Raw Confessions of a Good Girl.” In this episode, Jeff and Victoria discuss how we are in a revival state, prophetic ears being opened, surrendering all to the Lord and more!

Watch us LIVE on Tuesday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

Pacific Time on all ElijahFire platforms!