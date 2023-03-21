BraveTV STREAM - March 21, 2023 - PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ARRESTED?

Is today the day that Donald Trump will be arrested in Manhattan, NY?
Will he need to be extradited from Florida?
Will Governor Ron DeSantis need to step in or will he take his hands off the situation?
Roger Stone previously on Alex Jones' InfoWars, FOX News, Newsmax and others joins me to discuss the possible indictment..
President Donald Trump absolutely destroyed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis yesterday on Truth Social. We’ll explore deeper.