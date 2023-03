Bungling Biden Pushes China Into Russia's Arms

Today's historic visit of China's newly-re-elected Premier, Xi Jinping, to Russia further solidifies what would have hardly been imaginable not long ago: A strong Russia/China alliance against the US and its satellites in the EU.

How did Biden bungle this so badly?

Also today: Another day, another hundred million for Ukraine.

Finally: Iraq war 20 years later - Washington has learned nothing.