Ministers arrive at No. 10 ahead of 'partygate' publication

Cabinet ministers arrive at Number 10 Downing Street ahead of the publication of Boris Johnson's defence dossier to MPs, in which he seeks to rebut allegations he misled Parliament over the 'partygate' scandal.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn