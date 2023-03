WRONGTHINK 3.21.23 @3pm: TRUMP JUST HANDED US THE ULTIMATE TEST OF INTEGRITY IN POLITICS

THERE IS A SILVER LINING TO THE PENDING TRUMP INDICTMENT: WE CAN NOW SEE THE TRUE COLORS OF THE PEOPLE INVOLVED IN POLITICS.

THE INJUSTICE THAT TRUMP IS FACING RIGHT NOW SHOULD ANGER EVERY SINGLE AMERICAN, NOT BECAUSE IT’S TRUMP, BUT BECAUSE IT’S AN INJUSTICE.

AND YET, THERE ARE STILL CHARACTERS IN POSITIONS OF POWER WHO HAVE NO INTEREST IN DEFENDING THE TRUTH.

AND IT SPEAKS VOLUMES.

OTHERS, HOWEVER, HAVE SURPRISINGLY SPOKEN UP.

THIS NEW STANDARD MAY CHANGE POLITICS FOREVER.