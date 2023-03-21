Def Leppard Drummer Thanks Fans for Support After Being Attacked in Florida

'The Guardian' reports that Rick Allen, the one-armed drummer for rock band Def Leppard, was attacked on March 12.

The 59-year-old was smoking outside of a hotel when he was beaten and knocked to the ground.

19-year-old Max Edward Hartley has been charged with battery.

Allen took to Instagram on March 20 to thank everyone for their support as he heals.

Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support.

Your love and prayers are truly helping.

My wife Lauren was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident.

, Rick Allen, via Instagram.

To all of the fans, veterans, and first responders in our global community we are thinking of you all.

Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times, Rick Allen, via Instagram.

'The Guardian' reports that last weekend, Miami Beach officials initiated a curfew as two deadly shootings occurred among spring break crowds.

Mayor Dan Gelber said that the crowds and guns "created a peril that cannot go unchecked.".

We don’t ask for spring break in our city.

We don’t want spring break in our city.

It’s too rowdy, it’s too much disorder and it’s too difficult to police, Dan Gelber, Miami mayor, via statement.

It's not clear if Allen's attacker was on spring break.

Allen was in Fort Lauderdale to play a Def Leppard show in celebration of their 40th anniversary as a band