How to PROPERLY load and unload an AR-15

In this video we’re focusing a bit more on safety and knowing how the firearm functions, so I show Yall how to properly and SAFELY load and unload Your AR-15 or even Your ARP (AR Pistol) and before Y’all start with the safety talk, the manual safety was on the entire time, the firearm was always pointed in a safe direction, and I know how to safely and properly load and unload an AR-15 as You will see in the video, make sure to check out the podcast channel and Adam’s channel and remember to stay legal, safe, and dangerous