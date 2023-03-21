The U.S. soldier and the Iraqi boy he saved

On July 12, 2007, four years after the start of the Iraq War, U.S. Apache helicopters attacked the Al-Amin al-Thaniyah neighborhood of New Baghdad.
Twelve-year-old Sajad and his 4-year-old sister Duah were seriously injured.
They were rescued by a U.S. soldier.
However, their father was killed.
For those two children, life would never be the same again.
In December 2022, a CGTN film crew tracked down Sajad in Baghdad.
By chance, the crew also found the soldier who saved Sajad and his sister back in 2007.
Ethan McCord, a former U.S. army ranger, was among the first U.S. soldiers to arrive on the scene of the Apache attack.