The U.S. soldier and the Iraqi boy he saved
On July 12, 2007, four years after the start of the Iraq War, U.S. Apache helicopters attacked the Al-Amin al-Thaniyah neighborhood of New Baghdad.

Twelve-year-old Sajad and his 4-year-old sister Duah were seriously injured.

They were rescued by a U.S. soldier.

However, their father was killed.

For those two children, life would never be the same again.

In December 2022, a CGTN film crew tracked down Sajad in Baghdad.

By chance, the crew also found the soldier who saved Sajad and his sister back in 2007.

Ethan McCord, a former U.S. army ranger, was among the first U.S. soldiers to arrive on the scene of the Apache attack.