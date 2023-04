The Queen's Funeral Explained

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022.

She was 96.

Her funeral this week will be an event like few others to which the world has borne witness in recent decades.

Millions of people are expected to take to the streets of London to mark the passing of the U.K.‘s longest-serving monarch.

Storyful’s explainer breaks down the story into bite-size pieces.

Reporting by John Hall.