The Teacher's Pet Murder Trial Explained _ Storyful Explains

Chris Dawson was arrested in 2018 after the podcast “The Teacher’s Pet”, published by The Australian newspaper, shed new light on the disappearance of his wife in 1982.

Mr Dawson has denied killing Lynette Dawson, his high school sweetheart and the mother of their two daughters.

On Tuesday, he was found guilty of her murder in an Australian court.

Storyful’s explainer breaks down the story into bite-size pieces.

Reporting by Zoe Antoun.