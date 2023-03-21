Lollapalooza Announces 2023 Lineup

The annual music festival will take place Aug.

3-6 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Headliners this year include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G.

The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.

Other acts include A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Maggie Rogers, .

Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Lil Yachty, Tems, Pusha T, .

Portugal.

The Man, Sylvan Esso, The Linda Lindas and many more.

The bands will play across nine stages throughout the course of the four-day festival.

Presale begins March 23 at 10 a.m.

CT