Has Bakhmud become a Soldiers nightmare? Latest World News.

Russia has been pummeling eastern Ukraine's Bakhmud for the past 8 months now.

The battle for Bakhmud is already being seen as one of the bloodiest battle since World War 2.

So what makes Bakhmud so significant?

According to reports, there might be a possibility that Russia captures Bakhmud it will give an open road access into the heart of the Ukraine.

It would lead them to Kramatorsk and from there further into Solvyansk, which is just 16km away.

Bakhmud is already surrounded on its three sides as Kyiv continues to lose hundreds on a daily basis.