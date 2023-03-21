LFA 3.21.23 @5pm: STORMY MOCKS TRUMP WHILE HE SOARS IN POLLS!

Peter Doocy exposes Biden's weak stance on Chyna - NYC Grand Jury to vote on Wednesday - Trump will reportedly be asked to surrender next week - Report of a "bomb threat" at Manhattan Court - Alvin Bragg responds to the House of Representatives - Mexican President defends Trump - Joe Biden is getting worse!

Can't speak about what he's proud of - Charges filed against Fox News - Sen.

Rand Paul calls for jailing Alvin Bragg - J6 Song soars to #1 on Billboard charts - Stormy Daniels mocks Trump as he surges in polls - LFA TV Hosts are leading the charge!

