163 - What SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Thinks About the SEC

Hester Peirce is one of five SEC Commissioners.

She's been a Commissioner since 2018, with her term ending in 2025.

Peirce, a previous podcast guest of Bankless, consistently makes first principles statements and is known to often dissent for her colleagues on crypto-related actions…we talk about that in today’s episode.

These are a couple of many reasons why we enjoy her and her guidance so much.