End of Desantis
NARA Never Opened Biden Boxes, McConnell Hospitalized, FL Felons Voted, Illusions Broken
Rumble
9 boxes which were seized from the Boston office of Joe Biden's attorney back in November were never opened by NARA. Why..
End of Desantis
9 boxes which were seized from the Boston office of Joe Biden's attorney back in November were never opened by NARA. Why..
A former FBI agent took illegal gifts and had unauthorized contact with media as well as sharing information about organized crime..