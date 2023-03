QUASI Movie

QUASI Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A hapless hunchback yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the king of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.

Directed by Kevin Heffernan starring Steve Lemme, Kevin Heffernan, Adrianne Palicki, Jay Chandrasekhar, Erik Stolhanske release date April 20, 2023 (on Hulu)