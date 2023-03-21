Rye Lane Movie

Rye Lane Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect over the course of an eventful day in South London -- helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.

Directed by Raine Allen-Miller starring David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Karene Peter, Benjamin Sarpong-Broni, Malcolm Atobrah, Alice Hewkin, Simon Manyonda, Poppy Allen-Quarmby release date March 31, 2023 (on Hulu, U.S.)