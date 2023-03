Steel Toe Evening Show 03-21-23: No Arrests Have Been Made....

It's another edition of the Steel Toe Evening Show.

We finally had our talk with Corey, we check in on the Trump arrest news, an unfortunate tic toc name, a University in Michigan segregates its graduation, High Schools offering DJ classes but not financial literacy classes, Rick Ross owns bison, people scream at potatoes, should April have her own show?

All this and more on tonight's show!

Join us!