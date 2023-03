Blood Money Episode 60 w/ Krystal Ball - Left and Right Meet to Discuss Broken Journalism

Vem Miller sits down with Krystal Ball from Breaking Points to discuss the sorry state of Journalism in America.

Krystal Ball has long been following the downfall of journalism, starting with the cancel culture and censorship beginning during 9/11 and the Iraq war.

Krystal speaks from the point of the view of the left, while Vem speaks from the point of view of the right, and they find middle ground on the topic of fixing the broken state of journalism.